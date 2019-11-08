Six people were arrested Thursday following a massive search for illegal drugs across several locations throughout Frankfort, police said.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrenceburg Police Department assisted Frankfort police in executing Operation HYTA, according to a press release from the Frankfort Police Department. The searches uncovered more than 570 Oxycodone pills, 200 Xanax bars, 27.6 gross grams of heroin, 650 gross grams of marijuana, seven firearms and more than $5,000 in cash. Two of the firearms were confirmed to be stolen, police said.
A credit card embossing machine and a credit card skimmer were also seized. An estimated $32,000 in illegal narcotics were seized.
The following were arrested:
- Shawn L. Anderson, 27, of Frankfort, was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first-offense, opiates).
- Robert D. Judkins Jr., 26, of Frankfort, was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first-offense, heroin).
- Delshon L. Williams, 24, of Inkster, Michigan, was charged with giving an officer false identifying information.
- Denzel L. Vance, 21, and Viktoria O. Gravitt, 19, both of Frankfort, were charged with trafficking at least 8 ounces of marijuana (first-offense) and delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia.
- Sharreesha L. Edwards, 31, of Frankfort, was charged with operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.