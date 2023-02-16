Two Frankfort parents are accused of criminal abuse after police say a young child in their care was in “extreme, unsafe living conditions.”

Jacob Lewis, 28, and 27-year-old Samantha Walls were officially charged Wednesday.

Jacob Lewis

Jacob Lewis
Samantha Walls

Samantha Walls

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription