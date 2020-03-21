Two Tennessee brothers’ failed attempt to resell thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer, packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks has turned into a blessing for area first responders.
Matt and Noah Colvin, of Hixson, Tennessee, teamed up to clear 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer off store shelves during a three-day, 1,300-mile trip in a rented truck across Kentucky and Tennessee the day after the first coronavirus death was documented in the U.S. The pair then posted 300 bottles for sale on Amazon for $8-$70 apiece and sold them all.
The suspected price-gouging scheme caught the eyes of authorities, who confiscated the items and donated them to police, EMS, firefighters and others in Frankfort on Friday.
“We are keeping our first responders and our law enforcement community safe as they continue to do the responsible things they have to do,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who worked his Tennessee counterpart during the investigation.
The three truckloads of high-demand supplies, including thermometers, were handed out to first responders in Whitley, Laurel, Rockcastle, Madison and Fayette counties — those most affected by the reported scam.
“This is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbors, not profiting from them,” Cameron added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.