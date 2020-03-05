Seventeen months ago, Kevin Jackson was going to visit a friend on Hillcrest Avenue in Frankfort's Thorn Hill neighborhood.
From that point, no one seems to know what happened. Jackson, 25, hasn’t been seen since Oct. 26, 2018.
Jackson’s mother, Sharon Lathrem-Miller, said she and the police continue to search for information about his whereabouts but there seems to have been little new information. She believes someone knows what happened to her son.
“They need to talk,” she said. “They need to come forward so we can bring him home.”
Lathrem-Miller said Jackson was a devoted father to his son, and never stayed away for more than a few days.
“He was a momma’s boy,” she said. “When he was out of contact with me for two weeks, I knew something was wrong and filed a missing person report.”
Not knowing her son’s fate after this much time is an unimaginable burden, she said.
“(The feelings) are indescribable,” she said. “It’s not like a death. You can’t put it down. At first, I couldn’t sleep.
“Now I know he’s gone. Now it’s about getting justice and bringing peace.”
Lathrem-Miller said prior to his disappearance, Jackson had given custody of his son to another couple, who have since adopted him.
“He was a kind man and a good father,” she said. “He struggled with drugs, but he was a good man.”
Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said detectives are still investigating the case, though little has changed.
“We’re still digging into that,” Bowman said. “We’re still speaking to individuals who may have knowledge or interactions with Kevin. At this point, he’s still considered a missing person.”
Still, rumors continue to swirl, Lathrem-Miller said. She believes, though, the police will figure out what happened.
“They have been nothing but kind to me,” she said. “I have every confidence they’re going to solve the case.”
The family has placed jars for people to leave information on Hillcrest Avenue and another at River View Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8523.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.