Two years after Bryan Cox’s body was found on the bank of the Kentucky River, his sister still has questions.
Too many things don’t add up to Tabitha Cox. She believes foul play was involved in her brother’s death, but police haven’t found enough evidence to charge anyone.
The family is offering a reward, now up to $15,000, for information, but that seems to have dried up as well.
“As his sister, I’m not going to let this go,” Tabitha Cox said. “I want him to stay relevant. I want to make sure he’s not forgotten.”
On Sept. 10, 2018, a person on a tour boat spotted a body on the bank of the river inside the city limits. Frankfort police and the Franklin County coroner responded, identified the remains as 45-year-old Bryan Cox and pronounced him dead.
The autopsy determined his death was accidental or natural; trauma was also ruled out.
A year ago, Frankfort police reopened the investigation after receiving some additional information, but the case has since been closed again.
“We’d received some different information last summer,” Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said. “I’m afraid nothing really came to fruition from that. Officially, the case is closed right now.”
It doesn’t mean the case is permanently closed, he said.
“We’re still there,” Bowman said. “If any new information comes in, we’ll look at it and see if there’s anything useful in the tip.”
So far, police say they haven’t found any evidence to suggest there was foul play in Bryan Cox’s death, but Tabitha Cox isn’t convinced.
“Based on what I read, there was trauma,” Tabitha said, after reading the autopsy report and other documents from the investigation. “It said it was accidental drowning with methamphetamine as a contributing factor with heart disease.”
Tabitha Cox said her brother was on methadone treatment, and heroin was his drug of choice. At the time of his death, she said, he was clean and getting his life together.
She also said the clothes he was found in were not his own.
She said the autopsy did not report any water in his lungs, though she said she knows it is possible to drown without ingesting water.
“There’s something going on,” she said. “I just need someone to ask.”
More than anything, Cox misses her brother.
“It was heart-wrenching,” she said. “I thought about taking my own life when he died. I had to find a way to live with it.”
Tabitha Cox said the second year was easier than the first.
“It’s been a little bit better,” she said. “My mom’s doing great. Mom and I have gotten a lot closer.”
There are just too many questions left in their minds to let it go.
“We still need answers,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.