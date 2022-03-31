Franklin County Regional Jail

An inmate in the Franklin County Regional Jail died in custody Thursday.

Jailer Jake Banta told The State Journal that the victim is 28-year-old Mark Anthony Connolly III.

Mark Connolly III

Mark Connolly III

Banta said Connolly was found unresponsive Thursday morning.

“Medical staff, corrections officers and the Frankfort Fire Department made attempts to revive Connolly but were unsuccessful,” the jailer explained, adding that he was pronounced dead at the FCRJ.

According to records, Connolly was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury in June on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

“We have a full-fledged investigation going on with the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office into the cause and the manner of death,” the jailer stated.

He told the newspaper that right now he suspects that illegal drugs are to blame for Connolly’s death, but the medical examiner will have to answer that question following an autopsy.

When asked what drug is suspected, the jailer said, “It’s usually fentanyl and it is very hard to find.”

“I can’t say a lot because it’s under investigation, but I want to be as transparent as possible,” he explained.

“We suspect drugs were brought inside the jail and passed around. It’s been a problem this week.”

Connolly, of Frankfort, isn’t the only FCRJ inmate to receive medical attention this week.

On Saturday night another inmate, 31-year-old Brandon Manley was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Manley was in a detox cell at the jail when he began to suffer from breathing problems.

Brandon Manley

Brandon Manley, 31, of Frankfort, is on life support at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was taken to the hospital from the Franklin County Regional Jail on Saturday evening. (Photo submitted)

Manley's fiancee, Sabrina Perkins, told The State Journal that other inmates in the detox cell got the jail staff’s attention by pounding on the door. She said jail staff came in to check on him three times before they put Manley in a single cell.

One of the inmates told Perkins that he could see Manley in his single cell and that he just laid in bed looking up at the ceiling and never moved at all. She said that he was only taking 50 breaths per minute before he was taken to the hospital.

“He shouldn’t have been in that situation,” Perkins stated. “If they have medical staff (at the jail) he should have been taken care of."

The mother of Manley’s son, Lindsey Hopper, agreed.

“If someone is telling you they need help — get them help,” she added.

At the hospital, Manley, of Frankfort, was put on a ventilator and life support. His family wasn’t notified that he had been taken to the hospital until around 11 a.m. Sunday, both Perkins and Hopper said.

“Family members should have been called and made aware,” Hopper added, saying that hospital records indicate that Manley was initially seen in the emergency room before being moved to the ICU at 6:35 a.m. Sunday.

According to Hopper and Perkins, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia and a bacterial infection that has spread throughout his body. On Monday, he had a heart attack and doctors are working to remove fluid from his lungs.

“He’s so critical that they can’t do a stint or anything until his lungs are stable,” Hopper said.

One of the first questions Perkins asked hospital staff was about Manley's blood toxicology screen. She said she was told it came back clean.

Manley is currently sedated so that doctors can get his breathing under control, but Hopper said that when her 15-year-old son, Keenan Manley, said, “Dad” Thursday morning that he was able to open his eyes and turn his head.

“These family members matter,” Hopper told the newspaper.

She also questioned whether Manley was actually detoxing from drugs while in the jail or if he got hold of drugs inside the jail.

“How do I explain that to my kid?”

Perkins said that Manley is making small progress, but every time hospital staff decreases his sedation his heart rate jumps and he breathes real fast.

"He can hear me though and he knows I am here," Perkins stated. "I asked him to squeeze my hand and he did."

Manley, of Frankfort, was taken into custody on March 23 at Kroger on U.S. 127 South for allegedly taking the price tag off a couple of packages of hamburgers and putting them on several packages of more expensive steaks. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor.

While in custody Manley was served an indictment warrant out of Franklin Circuit Court for knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, a Class C felony.

