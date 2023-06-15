An agreement between Franklin County Schools and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will put a school resource officer in each of the district’s schools for the 2023-24 year.

“It’s going to cost us a little bit more money, but you know what, like I said earlier it’s an easy check to write,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board at Monday’s meeting.

