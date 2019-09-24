The head of the county school district was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp, 48, of Frankfort, has been charged with criminal attempt bribery of a public servant, a Class A misdemeanor.
"I have no idea what the premise of this is, so I have no comment," Kopp said.
According to the indictment, Kopp "intentionally engaged in conduct which would constitute the crime of Bribery of a Public Servant if the attendant circumstances were as he believed them to be, or, intentionally did or omitted to do anything which, under the circumstances as he believed them to be, is a substantial step in a course of conduct planned to culminate in his commission of the crime."
Commonwealth Attorney Larry Cleveland declined to comment on Tuesday because the case is being handled by Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Zach Becker.
According to Kentucky Revised Statute the charge could mean:
• Unlawful compensation for assistance in public matters.
• First-degree official misconduct.
• Use of official positions to secure or create privileges, exemptions, advantages or treatment for himself or others in contravention of public interest.
• Use of public funds, time, personnel for private gain.
• Use of public resources for partisan political activity.
• Knowingly accepting compensation, other than that provided by law, for performance of legislative duties.
The charge is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $500.
The State Journal will continue to update this developing story.