Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Louisville man on drug and weapons charges following a routine traffic stop on KY 151 Sunday afternoon.
A deputy observed a Ford F150 driven by Donta Reynolds at 12:26 p.m. and noted that the vehicle’s registration had been canceled due to failure to maintain insurance. To make matters worse, Reynolds, 45, was driving on a suspended operator’s license.
According to his arrest citation, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop. Reynolds reportedly informed law enforcement that he had a baggie of marijuana in the truck and turned it over to deputies.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun in a leather jacket behind the driver’s seat. Reynolds allegedly told deputies that the jacket was his and admitted that he forgot the gun was in it. Dispatch confirmed the handgun was stolen out of Indiana.
Deputies also found a flask with alcohol in it.
Reynolds is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony; enhanced possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; failure of owner to maintain required insurance and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, all Class B misdemeanors; and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, no registration receipt and no registration plates, all violations.
He was also served with a failure to appear warrant.
Reynolds was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
