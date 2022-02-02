Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Louisville man after he was observed driving a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 East and attempted to flee from law enforcement following a traffic stop Tuesday.

An FCSO deputy ran the license plate of a 2005 Ford Explorer near the 58 mile marker on I-64 East at 9:31 p.m. The vehicle came back as stolen and a traffic stop was initiated.

“When I attempted to catch up to the vehicle, it pulled out of traffic and stopped suddenly on the right shoulder,” a deputy wrote in an arrest citation for 31-year old Tyler Vessels. “I passed the vehicle due to the sudden stop.”

Tyler Vessels

Another deputy was able to get out with the vehicle shortly after and saw Vessels walking down the shoulder of the interstate with a hat on. The hat and keys to the stolen vehicle were later found on the ground.

Vessels allegedly told law enforcement that he was walking from the house of a friend who lives right beside the interstate. A deputy drove Vessels to the house where he said his friend lived and the homeowner stated he did not have any friends over and he didn’t know Vessels.

Inside a cupholder of the stolen vehicle deputies located a small baggie of a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

When deputies ran his driver’s license it was determined to be suspended.

Vessels is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), both Class D felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation.

He is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

