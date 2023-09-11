A domestic dispute call ended in charges for a Frankfort man accused of threatening his father with a knife on Friday.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were enroute to the call when they saw the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Wainscott, walking and attempted to make contact with him. Wainscott reportedly jumped a fence and fled on foot despite several commands to stop from law enforcement.

Joseph Wainscott

Joseph Wainscott

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription