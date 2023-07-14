Three people were taken into custody Thursday night after Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant.

Glenn Chadwell, 32, Christopher McGaughey, 27, and 48-year-old Vianey Lewis are charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription