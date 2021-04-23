A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was one of 28 officers from 19 agencies across the state to graduate from the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) on Thursday.

Dallas G. Willis was honored at the first in-person basic training academy graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He also received the most improved award for physical fitness and defensive tactics.

The graduates of Class 515 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and responses to crisis situations.

“Today you graduate the academy having completed your training,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “But this is just the beginning. Your career will be full of challenges and triumphs. But each day that you put on that uniform, know that there is a community who feels safer and more secure because of your commitment to integrity and professionalism.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

