Two people were arrested after a Franklin County Sheriff’s detective smelled the odor of burning marijuana coming from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Schenkel Lane Monday afternoon.

FCSO Detective Jeff Farmer was on patrol in Country Hills Apartments when he noticed the smell and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Anthony Engler.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun, a glass jar containing roughly 1 ounce of marijuana, digital scales and packaging material. Farmer also located approximately ½ gram of cocaine on Engler’s person.

A four-year-old juvenile was also in the vehicle, according to Engler’s arrest citation. Child protective services were called to the scene to assist with placing the child in a safe environment.

Engler is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

Another occupant of the vehicle, Tiffany Downs, was arrested at the scene on an outstanding warrant.

Engler is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

