Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies executing a search warrant at a Union Ridge Road residence Wednesday night reportedly located illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun.

Jennifer Jarvis

At 5:30 p.m., deputies searched the residence of 40-year-old Jennifer Jarvis and allegedly found heroin, crystal methamphetamine, digital scales and a loaded hi point pistol.

According to her arrest citation, Jarvis, of Frankfort, also had an 8-year-old juvenile living with her in a camper.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class B felony, and first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony.

Jarvis was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. A bond has not yet been set in her case.

