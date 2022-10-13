A Louisville man allegedly led Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a short pursuit that ended in a foot chase on Wilkinson Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
It began shortly after 1 p.m. when a deputy noticed a vehicle run a traffic light. When law enforcement turned on the blue lights to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu — later identified as 20-year-old Tommy Lamont Gray — “began driving in a reckless manner in order to avoid apprehension, showing no regard to other traffic and pedestrians in the area,” according to his arrest citation.
Gray reportedly pulled into a dead-end area in the Buffalo Trace Distillery parking lot then fled on foot. Both FCSO deputies and Frankfort Police Department officers pursued the suspect and verbally ordered him to stop running and he was under arrest.
“[Gray] then fled onto the four-lane roadway of Wilkinson Boulevard into oncoming traffic,” the arrest report states. “Deputies were forced to continue to pursue across the roadway despite the heavy traffic due to the time of day.”
Law enforcement caught up to Gray and he was taken into custody without further incident.
During a search of Gray’s vehicle, deputies found several baggies of marijuana and a digital scale with marijuana residue. Also located was a loaded firearm.
Gray is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, both Class D felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light), reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, no registration plates, improper display of registration plates and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, all violations.
He was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 10% bond.
