A Frankfort man accused of numerous sexual offenses against a minor was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday.

Wayne Planz II, 28, is charged with first-degree rape (victim younger than 12 years of age), incest (victim younger than 12 years of age), both Class A felonies; and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act, victim younger than 16 years of age), a Class B felony; and first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12 years of age), a Class C felony.

