The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a scam alert Tuesday, telling residents that officers "will never call to inform you about a warrant."
Officials reported that residents have been receiving phone calls that appear to be from the FCSO. The caller identifies himself as a deputy with the warrants division, informing the recipient that there is an active warrant for his or her arrest for missing jury duty. The caller goes on to demand a fee to have the warrant lifted.
FCSO said the calls are coming from an 859 area code.
However, FCSO reported that the calls are bogus. If there is an active warrant for an arrest, officers go directly to the person rather than calling to alert them.
"We will never call you to inform you about a warrant," officials wrote. "This is a phishing scam to extort money. NEVER agree to meet someone, especially someone who calls demanding cash or purchased gift cards."