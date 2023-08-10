A Frankfort woman is accused of trafficking in methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday afternoon.

A deputy reportedly observed 43-year-old Kathy May operating a 2002 Buick Century at 4:17 p.m. Dispatch confirmed that her license had been suspended in January for a DUI offense.

Kathy May

Kathy May

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription