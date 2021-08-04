The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are attempting to locate a Frankfort man, who is considered armed and dangerous, on multiple outstanding warrants including organized crime and drug charges.

Christopher O. Hellard, 36, is being sought by multiple local law enforcement agencies after allegedly brandishing a firearm at a KSP trooper during an incident on July 27. Hellard then reportedly fled the scene on an ATV near Flat Creek Road at the Henry-Franklin county line.

Christopher O. Hellard

From that incident he has been charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on Hellard’s whereabouts can call dispatch at 502-875-8582; text an anonymous tip to 502-320-3306; message the sheriff’s office on Facebook; or call KSP Post 12.

“If you see Hellard, please do not try to stop him or interact with him,” Quire said. “Please call and report his location.”

On July 20, Hellard and six others were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on multiple charges stemming from a string of spring catalytic converter thefts.

While executing search warrants at several locations in Bald Knob, investigators reportedly recovered stolen property including a Jeep that was reported stolen from a Lewis Ferry residence, numerous pistols and rifles, an ATV, chainsaws and liquor. Approximately 130 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine were also discovered.

FCSO detectives said several stolen catalytic converters were found at another location. Two of the parts were taken from Larry Stigers Equipment, 100 Twin Oaks Circle, over Memorial Day weekend.

A total of 10 catalytic converters were reported stolen by Stigers, who offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Those charged in the thefts are also believed to be responsible for stolen catalytic converters at Neil Huffman and the state motor pool on Wilkinson Boulevard.

More than $50,000 in estimated damage was caused to the vehicles, Quire said.

“Members of this group profited from catalytic converter thefts, numerous burglaries and thefts across the county,” he added, explaining the organized crime charge.

“The most alarming factor concerning all the listed suspects is their suspected addiction to methamphetamine and other drugs.”

Hellard was indicted for engaging in organized crime and first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, both Class B felonies.

Hellard was also arrested on June 30 after he attempted to flee from a Harp Pike residence as FCSO narcotics detectives approached to execute a search warrant. He was captured following a short pursuit.

Authorities reportedly found numerous illegal drugs, paraphernalia and firearms during their search of the home including several handguns and rifles, hallucinogenic mushrooms, suspected Ecstacy, a small amount of marijuana and approximately 40 grams of suspected crystal meth, which alone has a street value of roughly $4,000, Quire said.

Hellard was charged with enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams crystal methamphetamine), a Class B felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police, a Class D felony; and possession of hallucinogens and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

