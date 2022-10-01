A Frankfort man arrested Thursday afternoon has been charged with raping and sodomizing a juvenile approximately seven years ago.

According to his arrest citation, 75-year-old Jerry Walling admitted to performing a sexual offense on a female juvenile at his local apartment.

Jerry Walling

Jerry Walling

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription