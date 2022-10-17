A Frankfort man is accused of firing a rifle toward three children and their mother Friday afternoon.

At 4:11 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call on Jones Lane. When they arrived a neighbor reported that William J. Bunting, 33, fired a .22-caliber rifle directly at their backyard where her three children were playing on a trampoline she was standing beside.

