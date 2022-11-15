Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a local man Saturday on several charges including kidnapping and burglary.
Law enforcement had been looking for a 16-year-old female, who was reported missing from a Georgetown Road residence on Nov. 3 and was believed to be with 19-year-old Joey Johnson in the Peaks Mill area.
According to his arrest citation, deputies received information at 2:13 p.m. Saturday that Johnson, of Frankfort, had been seen with the juvenile on Gregory Woods Road. A witness allegedly observed Johnson jump off the back porch of a residence and run away. The witness also said the missing female juvenile looked at them then walked away.
The back door of the Gregory Woods residence where the witness reportedly saw the pair was allegedly kicked in and deputies advised there was evidence that Johnson had been staying inside the house.
Both Johnson and the missing juvenile were located on Kays Branch Road in Owen County.
“Mr. Johnson took the juvenile from her residence and took her to the Peaks Mill area,” the arresting deputy wrote in Johnson’s arrest citation. “He knew that she was reported missing and assisted her in evading law enforcement by hiding in the woods.”
The female juvenile allegedly told deputies that she voluntarily went with Johnson and he never used force or threat of force on her.
He is charged with kidnapping (minor), a Class B felony; second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; custodial interference, a Class D felony; and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Johnson was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. He has since bonded out on a $2,500 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.