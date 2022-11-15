Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a local man Saturday on several charges including kidnapping and burglary.

Law enforcement had been looking for a 16-year-old female, who was reported missing from a Georgetown Road residence on Nov. 3 and was believed to be with 19-year-old Joey Johnson in the Peaks Mill area.

