The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Frankfort man who has two active warrants.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bryan Penn is wanted for failure to appear and failure to pay fines. He is also wanted for questioning in other crime(s), according to Sheriff Chris Quire.

Penn was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury in August on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol), both Class A misdemeanors; illegal possession of a legend drug (Quetiapine), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, all Class B misdemeanors; and improper display of registration plates, a violation.

Anyone with information on Penn is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 502-320-3306 or 502-875-8740. The public can also message FCSO on Facebook. Those who offer tips may remain anonymous.

