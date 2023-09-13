Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a local man suspected of raping a teenager.

According to his arrest citation, Deavon Eastman had her parents’ permission to take the female juvenile to church, but instead he took her to his house.

Deavon Eastman

