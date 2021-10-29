An Owenton man is accused of making threats after allegedly asking an employee at a local Toyota dealership if another business could "install a turret in the bed of his truck to mount a machine gun."

Christopher Juett

Christopher Juett

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies charged Christopher Juett, 52, with second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, on Friday.

According to his arrest report, when an employee at Frankfort Toyota on Leestown asked Juett why he would want the turret mounted in his vehicle, Juett reportedly stated he "wanted to go to a football game and start shooting people up."

Another employee who overheard the conversation allegedly told Juett that if he did that the authorities would show up and possibly a helicopter. Juett reportedly told the employee he "would shoot that down also."

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription