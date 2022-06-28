Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Harrodsburg man who was allegedly traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Georgetown and served him with an attempted murder warrant Sunday evening.

A deputy observed the vehicle with a cracked windshield that matched the description of one that was reported as stolen on the West Frankfort Connector near Bald Knob at 7:29 p.m. After running the license plate it was confirmed to be the stolen vehicle.

Arlus Morgan

Arlus Morgan

According to his arrest citation, Arlus Morgan, 38, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was reportedly the one who stole the vehicle.

He was charged with receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Deputies also served him with Franklin County and Lincoln County complaint warrants for charges that included murder (attempt), a Class B felony; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription