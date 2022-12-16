Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a local man on drug trafficking charges Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement executing a search at a residence at 5:19 p.m. reportedly located methamphetamine, marijuana, and Percocet as well as baggies and scales.

Devonte Evans

