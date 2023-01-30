Law enforcement had to intervene Wednesday afternoon when a Georgetown man allegedly took a domestic dispute on the road.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Leestown Road at 12:28 p.m. after a female reported that 23-year-old Deontaye Milliken tried to run her vehicle off the road multiple times and, at one point, rammed her vehicle. Deputies were able to stop both vehicles.

Deontaye Milliken

