Peaks Mill signs

Several road signs in the Peaks Mill and Rocky Branch Road area were vandalized with bullet holes recently. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 502-875-8582. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the vandalism of several road signs in the Peaks Mill and Rocky Branch Road area in northern Franklin County.

“Multiple signs have been vandalized with bullet holes,” said Sheriff Chris Quire. “Not only is this vandalism and illegal, but (it’s) also dangerous to oncoming and passing traffic.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 502-875-8582.

