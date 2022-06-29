A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted a Lancaster woman accused in a residential contractor scam recently.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Maritza D. Caban, 41, who allegedly scheduled home repair and remodeling jobs for potential clients but never performed, started or completed the work. She was reportedly operating in the area under the name CTC Construction or using her own name as a contractor.

Maritza Caban

“In one instance, Caban is accused of taking $120,000 from a citizen in Franklin County for a home renovation [and] never completing the repairs/renovations,” Sheriff Chris Quire said.

Caban is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

According to the Kentucky Court of Justice, she also has an active case in Jefferson County and a 2016 arrest in that county as well.

“It is our recommendation that if you are hiring someone to perform a home renovation or otherwise, you should only ever pay a deposit up front,” Quire added. “Never accept less than a contract on paper with handwritten signatures and witnessed by a third party.”

Anyone who believes they are a victim of Caban or CTC Construction are advised to contact Detective Wyatt at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 502-875-8740.

