A Frankfort woman is facing felony charges after allegedly closing the window of a vehicle on a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy’s arm while he was attempting to unlock the car from the inside.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a Tracy Lane residence in reference to a domestic dispute at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Amber Nicole Smith

