A former CRM Companies executive faces decades in federal prison.
A federal jury Monday evening found Timothy Wayne Wellman, 66, guilty of 11 counts related to obstructing justice, aiding and abetting the obstruction of a federal grand jury, and aiding and abetting individuals in making false statements to the FBI, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In Frankfort, CRM Companies was the developer of the Mayo-Underwood Building and the 300 Building. CRM also is a partner in the planned development of Parcels B and C, former site of the Frankfort Convention Center.
Wellman was indicted in June. He will be sentenced in Frankfort on July 1.
According to the release, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the most serious charges and a maximum fine of $2.75 million.
Testimony at trial revealed Wellman asked multiple employees of CRM Companies to donate money to the campaigns of two city council members in Lexington and then reimbursed them for their donations.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the donations were made to former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilmember Kevin Stinnett, who was running for mayor in 2018, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. State law does not allow individuals to contribute more than $2,000 per election.
Stinnett and Kay have not been accused of any wrongdoing, the newspaper reported.
Further testimony revealed Wellman later asked the CRM employees to give false information to the FBI, which was conducting an investigation into public corruption allegations, the release states.
Witnesses said Wellman asked the employees to lie about reasons for the reimbursement checks and asked them to create false documents to support their stories.
The Herald-Leader reported that CRM Companies was selected from a pool of four bidders on a project to build a new city government building at the current site of the newspaper's office, but the city ultimately decided not to move forward with the deal in September 2018.
“People simply cannot obstruct federal law enforcement or grand jury investigations, because such conduct undermines the foundation of our system,” said Robert M. Duncan Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Through his actions, the defendant brazenly attempted to obstruct federal investigations into criminal conduct, by counseling others to lie and create false documents, concealing the truth from federal law enforcement and a federal grand jury. This disgraceful conduct cannot be tolerated. I commend the FBI for their hard work and dedication — without their efforts, this important prosecution would not have been possible.”
Kent Wicker, Wellman’s attorney, told the Herald-Leader on Tuesday they plan to appeal the verdict.
Wellman also faces 16 state charges for allegedly using straw contributors to circumvent campaign finance laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.