A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been convicted of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP.
On Tuesday a federal jury found 58-year-old Michael Crawford guilty of unlawfully misappropriating 21 firearms — including 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.
Evidence presented at trial indicates that Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with former Scott County Coroner John Goble in 2016. Goble, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy to misappropriate 187 cases of KSP ammunition, which is valued at approximately $40,000 and was stored in the basement of the coroner’s office.
The pair was indicted on federal charges in March 2021.
Crawford, who faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13. However, any sentence will be imposed by the court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes, according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky.
In June 2018, Crawford was indicted by a Scott Circuit Court grand jury on charges of receiving stolen property (more than $10,000), a Class C felony, and receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony, stemming from an internal KSP investigation.
Former KSP Master Trooper Robert M. “Mitch” Harris, 49, of Waddy, was indicted on two counts of theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000) and two counts of second-degree forgery, both Class D felonies.
Goble was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property (more than $10,000), a Class C felony; receiving stolen property (firearm), and abuse of public trust (less than $10,000), both Class D felonies; and trafficking in controlled substance (Oxycodone) and two counts of first-degree official misconduct, Class A misdemeanors.
The case dates to December 2017, when KSP discovered evidence that ammunition was being misappropriated from its supply branch in Frankfort and contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to assist. The FBI, however, turned down the request to investigate, prompting the KSP to begin an internal review with its Special Investigations Branch.
The state indictment said that between 2013 and 2017 Harris, who was placed on unpaid administrative leave at the start of the investigation, “unlawfully took large quantities of ammunition belonging to the Commonwealth of Kentucky and distributed them to Scott County Coroner John Goble.”
The firearms and ammunition had been taken from the KSP Supply Branch in Frankfort and delivered to Goble’s Georgetown residence, Sgt. Josh Lawson, a KSP spokesman at the time told The State Journal. The investigation also alleged that several firearms were sold to Crawford, who was not authorized to purchase them.
According to the state indictment, Harris allegedly stole 200 cases of ammunition and transferred them to Crawford, who knowingly received the stolen ammo. Harris is also accused of covering up the transfer of KSP shotguns and rifles by forging names on official documents.
Goble’s abuse of public trust charges stem from allegations that he used public money to make $500 monthly payments to Nathan Morris, deputy coroner, with full knowledge that Morris was not performing the required duties, the indictment stated.
