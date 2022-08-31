A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been convicted of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP.

On Tuesday a federal jury found 58-year-old Michael Crawford guilty of unlawfully misappropriating 21 firearms — including 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.

Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford
John Goble

John Goble

