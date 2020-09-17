Lesley Wade.jpg

Lesley Wade

The federal sentencing for a former Franklin County Schools finance director who admitted stealing money from the district has been postponed for two weeks.

Lesley Wade is facing up to 23 years in prison plus fines after pleading guilty to money laundering and filing a false tax return. 

Wade, 44, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, but according to court documents, the sentencing was rescheduled for Oct. 1.

According to the order from District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, the hearing was continued because of a conflict with a trial.

The sentence will be the second for Wade, who pleaded guilty last week in Franklin Circuit Court to nine counts of willfully making a false tax return, a Class D felony, after embezzling $1.6 million from the school district over the course of eight years. She was sentenced to a total of 10 years.

Wade, who was also treasurer of Leestown Gospel Church, used the church to launder the thefts from the school district.

Wade was also ordered to pay $82,000 in restitution as part of her state sentence. Wade also has to pay $315,677 in federal restitution for unpaid taxes on the stolen money.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription