The federal sentencing for a former Franklin County Schools finance director who admitted stealing money from the district has been postponed for two weeks.
Lesley Wade is facing up to 23 years in prison plus fines after pleading guilty to money laundering and filing a false tax return.
Wade, 44, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, but according to court documents, the sentencing was rescheduled for Oct. 1.
According to the order from District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, the hearing was continued because of a conflict with a trial.
The sentence will be the second for Wade, who pleaded guilty last week in Franklin Circuit Court to nine counts of willfully making a false tax return, a Class D felony, after embezzling $1.6 million from the school district over the course of eight years. She was sentenced to a total of 10 years.
Wade, who was also treasurer of Leestown Gospel Church, used the church to launder the thefts from the school district.
Wade was also ordered to pay $82,000 in restitution as part of her state sentence. Wade also has to pay $315,677 in federal restitution for unpaid taxes on the stolen money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.