A fixture in the Franklin County Courthouse for nearly three decades, Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman announced her retirement earlier this week.
Feldman, who started working as a judicial secretary for Judges Reed Rhorer and Guy Hart in September 1995 — while the court was temporarily located in the Old Fitzgerald building following the fire earlier that year, retired Tuesday. Her last official day was Monday.
“I have truly been fortunate to enjoy every aspect of my career. Each had challenges, but I’ve loved working with all of my judicial partners,” she told The State Journal.
After two years, Feldman left the judges’ office to work for Janice Marshall in the clerk’s office and finish her paralegal studies degree. In 2008, when a position opened in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, she began working for Larry Cleveland before taking over as legal secretary for Franklin Circuit Court Judges Phillip Shepherd and Thomas Wingate six years later.
“Judge Shepherd appointed me to take the clerk’s exams after [former Franklin Circuit Court Clerk] Sally Jump’s retirement,” Feldman explained. “I took the test on Sept. 1, 2015, passed and was sworn in that day.”
She has many happy memories of her courthouse tenure.
“Over the course of 27 years in this beautiful building I’ve gotten engaged, married, suffered loss and had two beautiful boys,” Feldman continued. “We laughed everyday, sometimes to avoid tears. I’ve made many dear, close friends over the years and we’ve become family.”
The good recollections far outweigh the bad.
“We’ve had a few upset and angry customers but I’ve always tried to put myself in their position and try to keep the peace,” she stated.
The biggest challenge — by far — was navigating through the COVID pandemic.
At first everyone thought it would pass and be over soon, she said. Then the shutdown came. The only problem was the court system couldn’t close.
“We had to come up with schedules and separate groups to keep the office up and running,” Feldman added, saying that Judge-Executive Huston Wells and the maintenance crew were a huge help getting Plexiglass and partitions made to keep the employees and customers socially distanced.
“Then we had to reschedule thousands of cases repeatedly, learn to Skype court, then Zoom — all while being staffed at 50% each week.”
Being an adept problem solver came in handy for Feldman throughout her career, as she loves to find solutions.
“The majority of people that came into our building were not happy. Being able to help someone, give them some relief from their situation, that is a huge reward,” she noted.
“That’s the joy of serving the public.”
As it turns out Feldman has handed the reins to Kem Marshall, who served as chief deputy during her tenure and is her predecessor —Janice Marshall’s daughter.
Kem Marshall took and passed the clerks exam Tuesday and was sworn in the same day.
“I am super proud of her … and I know Janice is looking down on Kem and beaming with pride,” Feldman added, saying she always tried to run the office like Janice.
In fact, Janice was one of the many strong female role models she had during her career in public service.
“I have several groups of close girlfriends who I look to for guidance, bouncing ideas off,” Feldman stated. “They are excellent soundboards and they all know when I need a laugh!”
For the time being, she has no retirement plans other than catching up on things at home — organizing closets and pantries, chores she calls “fun.”
One thing she will miss is her courthouse family.
“It’s been a blessing getting to work with some of the best people in the state,” Feldman added.
