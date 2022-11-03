A fixture in the Franklin County Courthouse for nearly three decades, Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman announced her retirement earlier this week.

Feldman, who started working as a judicial secretary for Judges Reed Rhorer and Guy Hart in September 1995 — while the court was temporarily located in the Old Fitzgerald building following the fire earlier that year, retired Tuesday. Her last official day was Monday.

110322 Amy Feldman

Amy Feldman, seated center, is surrounded by courthouse employees on Monday, her last day as Franklin Circuit Court Clerk. She retired Tuesday. (Photo submitted)

