A domestic dispute in the parking lot of a Compton Drive apartment complex turned into a felony charge for one local woman after she reportedly kicked a Frankfort police officer Sunday night.

FPD was called to Riverview Apartments at 10:21 p.m. after a male accused 23-year-old Tina Shanahan of smacking him in the face during an argument. Shanahan allegedly admitted to striking the male, according to her arrest citation.

