A Frankfort man is facing three new felony charges after allegedly fighting multiple officers serving a warrant Thursday night.
Joshua Wayne Pilz, 39, of Evergreen Road, allegedly fought Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, Frankfort police officers and a Kentucky State Police trooper at his residence.
According to the arrest citation, the officers went to the home at 10 p.m. to execute felony arrest warrants on Pilz. Officers circled the house and saw Pilz outside. When officers told Pilz to get on the ground, he allegedly started to run. Deputies said they saw Pilz pull a handgun and point it at several officers.
The officers chased Pilz and he fell on the ground.
During the ensuing scuffle, Pilz reportedly refused to show officers his hands.
Deputies used a Tazer twice on Pilz, once while he was running and a second time when he refused to comply with officers’ commands and allegedly continued to fight.
Pilz was eventually arrested and taken into custody. Pilz was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and attempted third-degree assault, all Class D felonies; and resisting arrest and menacing, both Class A misdemeanors.
According to the Franklin County Regional Jail, Pilz also has pending charges of second-degree assault, a Class C felony; terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender from 2019 and fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, from May 2020.
He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.