A reported domestic assault between a girlfriend and boyfriend landed a Frankfort man in jail Wednesday night.
Police were dispatched to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 10:30 p.m. after a female victim accused Devin Vasquez, 25, of urinating on her clothes, punching her in the face, throwing her dog across the room and breaking her iPhone.
The female victim told police that Vasquez went to sleep after being intoxicated and when she asked him to move over to make room for her in the bed he became irate.
According to his arrest citation, Vasquez “got up, peed on a pile of her clothes in the closet and went to the bathroom.” When he returned to bed, she alleges that he “straddled her head and struck her in the face with a closed fist.”
The victim also claims that Vasquez “grabbed her dog by the hind leg and threw it across the room.” She said when she got up to get the dog he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her against the wall.”
The female reported that she called her mother to come get her and Vasquez took the phone from her and threw it on the ground, which broke it.
The responding officer noticed bruising on the victim’s left arm and that her iPhone 13 Pro Max had a shattered screen. The female stated that the phone cost $1,300.
Vasquez told police the pair had been arguing all day and that he never touched the victim. He said he told the female victim to gather her belongings and leave, but she returned and he then requested that she leave to again and she would not.
Vasquez allegedly called dispatch to ask for a police presence while the female was there “to prevent the argument from becoming too heated.” He reported that she broke her phone by throwing it against the floor and that the two “then began throwing it back and forth out of frustration of it being a broken $1,300 phone.”
He is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.
Vasquez is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $5,000 10% bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.