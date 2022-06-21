A 41-year-old local man is behind bars after reportedly strangling and punching his girlfriend in the face.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Austin Park and Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive in reference to a domestic situation at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, the female victim came running out of the apartment complex with “a bruised face and blood coming from her nose that appeared to be broken,” according to the arrest citation.

She allegedly told police that Joseph Mayberry accused her of cheating on him and repeatedly punched her in the face with his fists. The female victim also stated that he “wrapped his hands around her throat and choked her to the point where she believed she was about to pass out.”

Officers noted that the victim had bruises all around her face and neck as well as scratch marks on her arms.

Mayberry, of Frankfort, was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and second-degree assault (domestic violence), both Class C felonies.

He was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

