The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
• At 1:54 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court for a disturbance.
• At 2:12 a.m., officers were called to Arroyo Drive for an animal complaint.
• At 2:48 a.m., officers were called to Collins Street for a burglary. A caller reported hearing someone breaking into her neighbor's house.
• At 6:08 a.m., officers responded to Holmes Street for a drug offense. A caller reported that a male and female were "doing drugs in a trailer" in an alley behind Art's Electric. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• At 7:02 a.m., a person reported a theft to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on River Bend Road.
• At 7:10 a.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard for a vandalism complaint. The front desk at Capital Plaza Hotel reported vehicles had been broken into overnight.
• At 7:42 a.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard for a vandalism complaint. The call came from the parking garage at the Capital Plaza Hotel, but no further information was available.
• At 7:47 a.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive for a domestic dispute.
• At 7:56 a.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard for a theft. A caller reported items had been taken from a red Nissan Rogue while it was parked in the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage.
• At 8:21 a.m., officers were called to Arroyo Drive for an animal complaint.
• At 8:45 a.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard for a vandalism complaint. The call came from the parking garage at the Capital Plaza Hotel, but no further information was available.
• At 9:22 a.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint. The call came from the parking garage at the Capital Plaza Hotel, but no further information was available.
• At 10:02 a.m., officers were called Brookfield Drive for an animal complaint.
• At 10:13 a.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 10:24 a.m., officers responded to an animal complaint.
• At 10:54 a.m., officers were called to Flag Fork Road for an animal complaint.
• At 11:06 a.m., a person reported an assault had occurred over the weekend at Imperial Mobile Home Park at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:17 a.m., officers were called to South University Drive for a vandalism complaint.
• At 11:43 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street for a disturbance.
• At 11:53 a.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road for an animal complaint.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court for an animal complaint.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers were called to the Franklin County Regional Jail on Coffee Tree Road for an investigation. No additional information was available.
• At 2:05 p.m., officers were called to Limestone Drive for a theft.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to Hudson Street for a disturbance.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to Bryant-Benson Road for an animal complaint.
• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue for a disturbance.
• At 4:39 p.m., firefighters were called to Kentucky State University's Hathaway Hall on University Drive for a rescue. A female was trapped in an elevator after a breaker shorted out and the power went out. The elevator came back on when the power did.
• At 6:03 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 7:43 p.m., first responders were called to East Main Street in front of the Chicken Koup where a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. She appeared to be OK but was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
• At 7:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at Eastwood Garden Apartments on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported smoke coming from a neighbor's apartment and the fire alarm going off. A towel that had caught on fire was extinguished with a watering can.
• At 8:32 p.m., officers were called to Tupelo Trace for a stolen vehicle.
• At 10:36 p.m., officers were called to Cardwell Lane for a domestic dispute.
