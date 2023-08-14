At Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received unanimous authorization from elected leaders to apply for a grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s Law Enforcement Protection Program (LEPP) to secure new body armor.
According to FCSO Chief Deputy Dwayne Depp, the department is seeking to purchase 30 new vests for staff, which would cost approximately $27,000. This reimbursement grant, if awarded, would pay 100% of the cost, with no matching funds needed from the county.
The LEPP program states that “no police or sheriff's department shall apply for a grant to replace existing body armor unless that body armor has been in actual use for a period of five years or longer.”
That five-year mark is when most forms of armor are considered past their shelf-life and no longer rated for maximum protection. Kevlar, the primary material used in most professional grade body armor, begins to suffer from compromised physical structure due to exposure to heat, humidity and ultraviolet light and will no longer have the protective abilities it had when new.
This grant also allows law enforcement agencies to apply for funds to purchase duty weapons/firearms, ammunition, tasers and necessary accessories, as well as body cameras.
Thursday’s meeting also saw the fiscal court welcome members of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, a community agency funded in part by contributions from the county. The update at the meeting was led by the foundation’s co-founder and president, Amy Snow.
“A lot has occurred over the last six months,” Snow told members of the court. “We have monthly meetings with the Council of State Governments Justice Center, who provides us with guidance and additional resources. They are intrigued by our work as a non-profit and very impressed with what we’ve accomplished today.”
The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation (WJR) was founded in 2018 as “an independent, non-partisan 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that fosters partnerships aimed at healing and unifying our community. We welcome a diversity of ideas and experiences in our search for equitable and inclusive solutions to address the impact of parental incarceration on children and youth.”
Snow provided the magistrates with copies of their current budget, including all income and expenditures for the foundation.
She also spoke about their principal work within the Franklin County Regional Jail, lauding the efforts of the “dream team” of educators and volunteers that participate in their family transition and parenting programs. The WJR has also researched ways for the jail to make visitation for the children and families easier. Snow estimates that in Franklin County alone, there are currently nearly 300 children directly impacted by parental incarceration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.