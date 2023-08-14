New Franklin County Fiscal Court Logo 2023

At Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received unanimous authorization from elected leaders to apply for a grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s Law Enforcement Protection Program (LEPP) to secure new body armor.

According to FCSO Chief Deputy Dwayne Depp, the department is seeking to purchase 30 new vests for staff, which would cost approximately $27,000. This reimbursement grant, if awarded, would pay 100% of the cost, with no matching funds needed from the county.

