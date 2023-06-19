Flock Camera

An image of a proposed Flock camera system. (Courtesy Flock Systems, Inc.)

On Thursday, two forums will be hosted by the Frankfort Police Department and Flock Systems to allow residents, businesses and other stakeholders to detail the proposed new license plate capture system being considered for Frankfort.

The forums, which will be held at the Foundry events venue at 317 W. Broadway, across from the John C. Watts Federal Building, are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to allow more citizens to attend.

