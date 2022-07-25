The body of a Frankfort woman who was reported missing in June was located in a state park in Florida earlier this month.

On July 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported that human remains, which were identified as 37-year-old Tara Lynn Deaton, were found in Point Washington State Forest.

Tara Lynn Deaton

Tara Lynn Deaton
Dagan Blake Boring

Dagan Blake Boring

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription