The body of a Frankfort woman who was reported missing in June was located in a state park in Florida earlier this month.
On July 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported that human remains, which were identified as 37-year-old Tara Lynn Deaton, were found in Point Washington State Forest.
A vehicle belonging to Deaton had been involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on County Highway 30A on May 23 and was discovered in a wooded area approximately two miles from the scene of the crash the next day, according to WCSO.
Deaton’s Lexus coupe was impounded and when deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle they noticed an “abundance of blood” in the trunk.
“After an extensive effort to locate her, Tara has not been seen or heard from since,” WCSO posted on its Facebook page on July 7. “Her friends and family say her mental state significantly declined over recent months and we believe she may be in danger.”
Law enforcement made several attempts to locate Deaton including interviewing friends and family members. Their investigation eventually led them to Dagan Blake Boring, a 24-year-old resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, who is believed to have had a relationship with Deaton at the time of her disappearance.
Boring, who was located in a Fort Walton Beach convenience store on July 14, allegedly told investigators where Deaton’s body could be found in the state forest.
“This is not the ending we hoped for,” stated WCSO Sheriff Michael Adkinson, who thanked Deaton’s family and friends, who he said were critical to the resolution of this case.
“But, with a successful prosecution we hope to bring some closure to Tara’s loved ones,” he added.
Boring is charged with homicide-murder dangerous depraved without premeditation and is being held in the Walton County Jail without bond.
According to an arrest report obtained by Oxygen.com, phone records indicate the pair was in “constant communication” until May 22.
Deputies reportedly told Law and Crime that following his arrest, Boring confessed to beating Deaton with his fists.
“He loaded Tara in her car and started driving when a second altercation occurred,” authorities added.
“The defendant stated he blacked out, but when he came to, he believed that he strangled her and she was deceased.”
Boring allegedly admitted that he drove around with her body in the trunk for “approximately one day” before leaving her remains in a sleeping bag in the state forest.
Deaton’s cousin, Beth Atha, wants her cousin to be memorialized for the beautiful person she was and not the way she died.
“I want everyone to remember my cousin for this woman, not what all we are hearing and all the negative and horrible details of this situation,” she wrote in a Facebook post on July 16 that included a photo of Deaton.
Atha said no matter the circumstance, her cousin could “pull a smile or laugh out of you.” She described Deaton as hard working, dedicated and trustworthy and noted that her cousin knew the importance of God and was raised in the church from an early age.
“She helped people. She was amazing in so many ways,” Atha wrote.
“You did not deserve this. I will do everything I can to get you justice!”
Funeral service details for Deaton have yet to be announced.
