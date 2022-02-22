Frankfort police arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after he allegedly tried to break down the door to a Marlowe Court apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the East Frankfort residence at 5:45 p.m. after receiving a call that Douglas Martin had forced his way inside and brandished a firearm on the female who had an emergency protective order/domestic violence order (EPO/DVO) against him, which stipulates only non-violent contact between the two.

Douglas Martin

He had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. However, information obtained from the victim and her friend led police to Walter Todd Drive where Martin, of Frankfort, was located in a vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated and Martin, who allegedly had possession of a small baggie containing suspected marijuana, was taken into custody.

He is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Martin was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

He has a history of violence and drug trafficking.

In November a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted Martin on charges of first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

He was indicted by a grand jury on a drug trafficking charge in November 2017 after he pulled down his pants at the jail, exposing a bag of crack cocaine he was trying to smuggle into the facility.

In that case he was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to eight years on those charges.

