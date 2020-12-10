A former president of Whitaker Bank was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to embezzlement by a bank officer.
According to the plea agreement, Thomas Hinkebein, 59, admitted that between Jan. 12, 2016 and Aug. 13, 2018, he "willfully misapplied assets of the bank." Specifically, he admitted stealing golf carts and other property of Andover Country Club, an asset owned by Whitaker Bank, and seeking reimbursement from the Lexington-based bank for a variety of personal expenses, including cellphone plans, gym memberships, fuel purchases, vehicle repairs, technology purchases for his family members, shipping expenses and landscaping at his home. To hide the personal expenses, Hinkebein falsely reported many of the expenses to Whitaker Bank to make them appear to be legitimate work expenses.
Hinkebein pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced this week by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.
In addition to the prison sentence, Hinkebein was fined $5,500 and ordered to pay $50,739.56 in restitution. Under federal law, Hinkebein must serve 85% of his prison sentence; upon release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.