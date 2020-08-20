A former Franklin County court security officer is set for a November trial on charges related to a fatal ATV crash in Owen County a year ago.
Mario Chavez, 43, of Frankfort, was indicted for second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence and operating an all-terrain vehicle on a roadway following the June 21, 2019, incident.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Leann Roberts said Chavez is scheduled for a Nov. 30 trial, though that will likely change as the courts are prioritizing defendants who are in custody. Chavez is free on bond, she said.
He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Monday, Sept. 14.
According to police reports, Chavez was operating an ATV when it crashed on Old Landings Road. His passenger, 73-year-old Patricia Karsner, was critically injured and later died from her injuries at the University of Kentucky HealthCare.
Court records indicated Chavez admitted drinking beer before the accident. Preliminary breath testing showed Chavez’s blood-alcohol level at 0.149, nearly twice the threshold of 0.08 for driving under the influence.
Chavez was indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony; driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating an all-terrain vehicle on a roadway, a violation.
Chavez twice worked for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. His employment was terminated in 2016 following a DUI arrest in Shelby County that was later expunged. He was rehired in 2019, but was fired by current Sheriff Chris Quire following the ATV crash.
