Five people, including two prisoners and a former deputy jailer, were indicted for engaging in organized crime for allegedly smuggling contraband into the Franklin County Regional Jail. 

The five were among dozens of indictments returned Tuesday by the Franklin County grand jury.

According to the indictment, the five participated from Sept. 14 through Oct. 19 in an ongoing criminal enterprise.

Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said Brittany Anne Morris, 23, was hired at the jail in September as a deputy jailer.

“She was talked into arranging for drugs and cellphones to be brought into the jail for the use of the inmates,” he said.

Cleveland said Kegan Bixler, 26, and Michael Bryant, 23, were prisoners at the time, and Patrick Bixler, 26, and Chasitie Bryant, 24, were relatives outside the jail. All five, he said, plotted to smuggle tobacco, drugs and cellphones into the jail for the prisoners’ use. 

Other prisoners may have had access to the contraband, Cleveland said, but there was no evidence to support criminal charges.

Morris’ employment was terminated in October, he added.

Jail staff discovered the situation, conducted the investigation and presented the case to the grand jury, Cleveland said.

All five were charged with engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony. Kegan Bixler and Michael Bryant were also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

 

