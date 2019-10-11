A former Estill County judge-executive pleaded guilty to taking more than $38,000 in county funds in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.
Wallace Taylor, 57, of Irvine, entered the plea to an amended charge of abuse of public trust less than $10,000, a Class D felony. He was originally charged with abuse of public trust (more than $10,000), a Class C felony.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced Taylor to three years probated for five years. As part of his plea agreement, he will also have to repay $38,850 to Estill County — money that will come from the bail he posted in September 2018 after a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted him.
According to court records, a Kentucky State Police investigation discovered that he stole state and federal grant funds that belonged to Estill County between Dec. 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017.
Taylor retired in 2017 after serving as Estill County judge-executive for 15 years.