A former Franklin County Regional Jail guard, who was accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate, was sentenced in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.
Brandon Scott Price, 28, was originally charged with third-degree sodomy, a Class D felony, but the charge was reduced to second-degree sexual assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
Judge Thomas Wingate handed down a 12-month sentence that is probated for two years. The judge also told the defendant he had 30 days to enlist in the U.S. military.
“If you don’t enroll in 30 days, you can report to the Franklin County Regional Jail,” Wingate stated. “You are under the gun, young man. You gotta do it.”
In July 2019, a female inmate filed a lawsuit in federal court against the county and several FCRJ personnel — including Price, then-Jailer Rick Rogers and Capt. Wes Culbertson — claiming she was sexually assaulted by Price on Jan. 18, 2019.
According to the suit, Price checked the inmate’s blood pressure inside the jail to find that it was elevated, and a series of in-house treatment attempts ended with her blood pressure continuing to be elevated. Price was instructed to take her to the emergency room.
“Though Price’s shift was near its end, Price volunteered to transport (the inmate) to the hospital,” the lawsuit states. “Price transported (the inmate) alone, in violation of Jail policy and industry standards and practices.”
At Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Price remained with the inmate for five hours, the lawsuit alleges, while making “sexually-charged comments” to the inmate and mentioning his connections with a Kentucky Department of Corrections (KDOC) employee responsible for parole decisions.
The inmate was treated for high blood pressure and discharged to return to the jail. After Price restrained her in the back of the jail van, Culbertson allegedly saw Price alone with the inmate yet did nothing, the lawsuit alleges.
As Price got back in the van, he reportedly told the inmate that “Culbertson almost caught him.” The two then left the hospital.
“On the way back to the jail, Price turned on Big Eddy Road and stopped the van,” the lawsuit states. “He turned around and told (the inmate) if she performed oral sex on him, he would talk to the KDOC employee he knew about getting her released from jail earlier.”
Price then got in the back of the van, where the woman remained shackled, and sexually assaulted her. The inmate said she did not, nor could she by law, consent to the sexual act.
When Price was interviewed about the incident, he denied the allegation of having the inmate perform oral sex on him, but he allegedly said he “made a stupid mistake … I let a female inmate touch me inappropriately,” authorities reported.
Price was later arrested and posted a $10,000 bond.
“You’re getting a huge break,” Wingate said during Price’s sentencing. “You made a terrible mistake, which I know personally cost the county money.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.